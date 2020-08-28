One week left
After two months, and giving away more than 100,000 pounds of produce, Cameron FFA students will wrap up their free produce giveaway Monday.
With Cameron R-1 School District students returning to class Thursday, FFA students will host one last produce giveaway next Monday and focus on distributing packages throughout each school campus.
“It will be approximately 144,000 pounds we will have handed out after the final week. Next week, it’s still going to arrive here at the same time, but because it’s in the student parking lot and the traffic, we’re not going to begin passing out boxes until 3:30 p.m. June 15 was our first week,” Cameron FFA Teacher Carmen Buller said. “… I’m kind of going to be sad because we won’t get to keep seeing the community going through. Many people have been very blessed by these boxes and I’ll miss giving them out to the community members that need them.”