Home / Home

Open house for retiring City Clerk

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 11:26am admin1
By: 
Annette Bauer

 

On Friday, January 26 from 4-6 p.m. the City of Cameron will be hosting an open house at City Hall to celebrate the upcoming retirement of City Clerk Barbara O’Connor.

O’Connor will retire after 30 years as the Cameron City Clerk on January 31.

This open house is open to the public and citizens of Cameron and the surrounding communities are welcome and encouraged to stop in and wish Barbara well in her retirement.

Cake and punch will be served. 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here