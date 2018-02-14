Home / Home
Photo submitted by Staci Earley

Optimist Club of Cameron Sponsors Substance Abuse Poster Contest

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 4:37pm admin

 

The winners of the Substance Abuse Poster Contest that was sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cameron are (from left to right) Elisa Stretch, Brynnli Barton, Owen Eivens, Blake Schneider, Memphis Lay and Allison Underwood (not pictured).  The top two posters that were created by Owen Eivens and Allison Underwood will compete at the Optimist Club District competition at the end of February.  Each of the winners above received a Free Movie Pass at the Cameron Regional YMCA.

 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here