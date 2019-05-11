Osborn Students Compete in 275 Conference Spelling Bee

Three Osborn students and their supervisor, Lindsey Karr-Colson traveled to DeKalb High School to compete in the 275 Conference Spelling Bee on April 3. Schools in the 275 Conference include Craig, Dekalb, Fairfax, Jefferson, Mound City, Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway, North Nodaway, Osborn,Rock Port, South Holt, South Nodaway, Southwest, Stewartsville, Tarkio, Union Star, and West Nodaway. There were four divisions for the students to compete in depending on their grade. Brayden Detwieler received second place in the 9th-12th Grade Division, Benjamin Nichols placed third in the 3rd-4th Grade Division, and Addie Jackson made it to the final seven students in the 5th-6th Grade Division.