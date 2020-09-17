Home / Home
Members of the Cameron Police Department march with participants of Saturday’s Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk.

Out of Darkness Walk offers avenue for hope

Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:17pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Hundreds effected by the death of loved ones from suicide spent Saturday morning circling the track of Dave Goodwin Field as part of the Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk. 

The walk, a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, began as a social media post by Cameron resident Krystal Youngs and eventually resulted in hundreds turning out for Saturday’s ceremony.

“I lost my husband to suicide in 2016 so I figured with all of the loss we’ve had in the previous years this would be something to bring to Cameron,” Young said. “It would just be good for the community to all get together and bring awareness to suicide prevention … Tons of people reached out. Businesses donated. It’s been great.”

