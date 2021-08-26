Out of Darkness Walk set for September 19th

After drawing hundreds of participants in its premiere, the Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk returns to Cameron Sunday, September 19th.

Cameron High School’s Dave Goodwin Memorial Field will once again serve as the location of the event, where hundreds circled the track brandishing signs, balloons and other memorabilia to honor a loved one taken by suicide.

“I lost my husband to suicide in 2016 so I figured with all of the loss we’ve had in the previous years this would be something to bring to Cameron,” Young said. “It would just be good for the community to all get together and bring awareness to suicide prevention … Tons of people reached out. Businesses donated. It’s been great,” said Cameron resident Krystal Youngs, who organized the 2020 event.