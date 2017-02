Upcoming meetings/events

February 18

The Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 will be hosting a Sweetheart Special Karaoke Night from 6 – 9 p.m. at the lodge, 9018 NE Hwy 69, Cameron

February 20

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

February 23

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

February 24

The Cameron Regional Medical Center will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Renal Dialysis Center. It will be held at 1 p.m. at the south end of CRMC, 1600 E. Evergreen, Cameron.

February 24-25

Cabaret Nights will be held at 7 p.m. at Goodrich Auditorium.

February 25

A memorial benefit for Ryker Cole will start at 3 p.m. at Viking Kamlers, W Grand Ave, Cameron.

The Cameron United Methodist Church is holding a trivia game night as a fundraiser for their mission trip to Haiti. It will be held from 7 – 10 p.m. at the church, 201 N Pine, Cameron.

February 26

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

February 28

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.