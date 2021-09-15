Park Board prioritizes amenities after influx of COVID-19 funds

Amenities for the new Cameron city park previously viewed as cost prohibitive may soon have new life following a vote to reallocate more than $800,000 in federal funds by the Cameron City Council.

The reallocation comes as a result of the City of Cameron receiving more than $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for city infrastructure, which the city council approved 4-1 to fund running water, sewer and electricity to the soon-to-be-named city park.

“Since we did not go in a deficit from COVID in our budget, the only thing we could do was infrastructure,” Councilwoman Becky Curtis said. “We had two meetings and the staff took a lot of time to give us our options. We had four options and we decided to give the park infrastructure, which the city was probably going to have to do anyway.”