Parkview Elementary Bucket Filler carolers

Upcoming meetings/events

December 23

Countryside Jamboree will be held from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on US 69 Hwy, across from Boyles Motors. Call 816-718-1776 for more info.

December 30

Countryside Jamboree will be held from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on US 69 Hwy, across from Boyles Motors. Call 816-718-1776 for more info.

January 3

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.