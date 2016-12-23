Home / Home

Parkview Elementary Bucket Filler carolers

Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:54am admin1

Parkview Elementary students traveled in small groups around Cameron Wednesday morning to spread Christmas cheer. As part of their Bucket Fillers Program, Kindergartners, first and second graders went to area businesses to sing Christmas Carols. Cameron Regional Medical Center, the Cameron Citizen-Observer, the Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron, McDonalds, and The Village were amoung some of the places visited. The students wanted to fill the buckets of community members with their holiday cheer.

