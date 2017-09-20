Parkview Elementary vandalized

Over the past weekend, Parkview Elementary was vandalized by having ten windows and two doors broken, no one entered the school, just the glass was broken. According to Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson, the police, who routinely patrol by the buildings, notified staff of the broken glass in the early morning hours on Monday, September 18.

“I don’t get it. I think we keep our schools looking nice,” Dr. Robinson said. ‘It upsets me when someone wants to tear up something we take a lot of pride in, the community and the school.”

There is no estimate currently on how much monetary damage was done, but it was considerable and staff who might have been working on other projects had to be redirected for the day to clean up and make repairs.

Dr. Robinson said however the credit goes to the staff, because for the most part, they did not allow the incident to disrupt their day and continued with school as close to normal as they possible could. He also said the staff did a fantastic job of explaining it to the students, using the Bucket Fillers program tenants to help explain it.

According to Chief Rick Bashor with Cameron Police an arrest has been made in the case. Marianna DeSelms, a 17-year-old Cameron resident has been arrested and arraigned on a class E felony. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday September 20 at 1:30 p.m. in Clinton County Court.