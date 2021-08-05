Paving Bob F. Griffin Road top priority

Although previously rejecting paving Bob F. Griffin Road due to its potential $4 million price tag, the Cameron City Council approved adding it to the list of projects associated with the upcoming 1/2-cent road improvement and maintenance sales tax Monday.

With the incoming Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store off BB Highway, as well as several other developments along Bob F. Griffin Road, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said paving the gravel road is a top priority even if the city must do it 100 feet at a time.

“We will prioritize it. We’re going to have to figure it out. First of all, we will have to see what grants we can get. There could also be some state funding with that. We will be looking at that,” Rasmussen said. “ ... We may have to piecemeal it and do a portion of it now and a portion of it later. Or, maybe, what the council would like to do is do it all at one time by essentially going into debt and using the tax as the source payment for the debt.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW. CALL (816) 632-6543 TO SUBCRIBE TODAY.