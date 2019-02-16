Peck Performs with All-State Band

Lauren Peck, daughter of Russ and Jackie Peck and a senior at Cameron High School, performed this past weekend with the 2019 Missouri All-State Band. The rehearsals and performance took place in conjunction with the annual conference and clinic of the Missouri Music Educators Association, held at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Lake Ozark, Missouri. Sponsored by the Missouri Bandmasters Association, the 108-member ensemble worked under the musical direction of Dr. J. Eric Wilson, Director of Bands, Baylor University in Waco, Texas. This year represents the second year that Lauren has earned membership in this prestigious ensemble. With hundreds in attendance, the band performed music that placed enormous technical and musical demands on each musician. The gathered music educators flew to their feet with a tremendous ovation following an exciting, emotional performance!

The All-State Concert is the culmination of the annual three-day conference of the Missouri Music Educators Association and features the All-State Jazz Band, All-State Orchestra, All-State Choir and All-State Band. This conference connects over one-thousand music educators from all parts of Missouri, with clinic sessions and concerts.