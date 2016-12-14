Phase two at Sunrise Lake

The City of Cameron was notified earlier this year of selection to receive a $191,180.00 grant through the Recreational Trails Program. This is quite an achievement as there were over $4.5 million dollars in funds requested and only thirteen projects were approved for funding by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Highway Administration.

The City accepted the grant and entered into the agreement with the State of Missouri February 1, 2016; thus allowing crews to begin design and construction with temporary construction access and clearing work.

The trail will begin at the existing parking area located off of Summit Road and will run on the dam and over spillway of Sunrise Lake, (Reservoir #2), and continue along the south side of the reservoir offering both shoreline and timber wooded scenery along the way. The trail is eight foot wide ADA asphalt with six foot wide wood chips, directly adjacent to the asphalt. This combination allows use for individuals with limited mobility, families with strollers, bicyclists, and walkers desiring to use the hard surface asphalt; as well as, runners and walkers desiring a softer impact surface provided by the mulch surface.

City staff is incorporating best management principles for clearing and building the trail system to emphasize the importance of protecting our water resources. The project planning has included those ideas as well as giving access to scenic views of our natural environment.

The total project cost was estimated at $273,533.00. The grant is written so grant monies cover all of the construction costs, except for $1,100 the City will have to provide as cash match. The remaining expense of the total project is estimated at $81,253 and will be paid through a match of volunteer hours and in-kind labor. The in-kind labor will be provided by multiple departments including the work release inmate crews. Since the grant was written and managed under the Parks Department, they too will contribute to this project. Like most all grants, the city will be reimbursed for expenses, once the project is completed as agreed. However, as work progresses, agreements for different items, such as the engineering design, purchase of the bridge, asphalt work, etc will need to be approved.

This project will tie directly into the recently completed work on Phase I of the Reservoir Multi-Use Trail Project. Phase I included approximately a 1.3 mile section of trail that runs from a parking area located off McElwain Drive along the east and north side of the reservoir to an existing parking area located off Summit Road. Anticipated completion of this phase is early 2018, as crews will work on the project as time permits.

Since the completion of Phase I there has been considerable interest from different clubs, organizations and individuals interested in constructing new and different amenities. One such example is the number of Eagle Scout Projects; such as benches, trees, overlooks, parking areas, fences and many more to come. We have even worked with the Department of Conservation to add signs identifying the different types of trees you can spot along your walk. There has even been discussions with the computer class at the High School to create an app showing the different kind of animals and their tracks you might spot along your walk. This phase is similar to the completed portion and will be open year round, closed from dusk to dawn and during inclement weather, and will complement existing reservoir features and uses including fishing, picnicking, outdoor photography, nature study and bird-watching.