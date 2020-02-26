Planning and Zoning backpeddles on proposed comm. tower ordinance

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission will retool a recent ordinance calling for an overhaul of communication tower regulations.

During Monday’s meeting multiple parties expressed their concerns with the ordinance, which set a 120-foot height limit on communications towers and tower owner Connie Lintner said that limit may impede police and fire communications.

“What would happen? What would be the remedy if we needed to replace the tower due to a natural disaster, terrorism or something that takes the tower down?” said Connie Lintner, who also owns Lintner’s Vineyard, LLC. “… We’re at 203 feet. At 203 feet, every three years we get the opportunity to bid, and government agencies approach us, to get on our tower. We have quite an investment there. We have to have backup power and various things in place. We have the National Weather Service. If you turn on your National Weather Service radios, or your home radio that a lot of people have for storm warnings, then it comes off of the tower here in the Cameron area. Cameron cannot be covered by a 100-foot or 120-foot tower. You would have to have multiple towers.”

Should the Lintner’s tower need replacement, with the structure at 920 Ashland Drive dating back to the 1980s, they would have to write an appeal to the Cameron Board of Adjustments, which planning and zoning commissioner Mike O’Donnell said could take two months to reach a decision. Brad Eckert, representing the Northwest Electric Power Cooperative, said they use their 197-foot tower for communications with field crews as well as collecting real-time data for their customers.

Stan Hendrix, who is a planning and zoning commissioner and Cameron Police Department dispatcher, said the height restriction is just one of many concerns. He also took issue with the ordinance requiring camouflaging towers with paint, requiring a monopod (one pole) design, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes’ ability to discharge exemption requests without presenting them to the board of adjustments or planning and zoning commission and many others.

“If you paint your antennas black, then they will not work … Does everybody know what a mono pole is to a regular tower? A mono-pole starts at about 3 or 4 feet at the base and builds slowly to a top that can be as little as 6 inches. First off, mono-poles for things like wi-fi don’t work very well because of the construction material used. Our water tower could be considered a mono-pole. In this verbiage, it says only a mono-pole. Nothing else can be built.”

After hearing the audience’s concerns, the board approved tabling the public hearing, giving the audience members a chance to review and offer input into the ordinance.