Pony Express Council makes National History
The Pony Express Council is the last council in the Nation to implement Order of the Arrow a national camping and service oriented honor program. Friday night, 4 Cameron boys were the first elected to the program that are with Troop 87. John Hesson of Plattsburg and Tim Munday of Chillicothe implemented the election process along with Lodge membership secretary Amanda Terhune of Cameron. Elected are John Michael Rupert, Kelden Funchess,, Geoffrey Funchess and Cody Terhune. John Michael was not pictured as was at College with his Eagle Fraternity that he has implemented this year. The boys elected will be part of a group to name the new Lodge, design the patch and shirts and will be featured in an area in the National Order of the Arrow Musuem as well as leaders of the new lodge.
