Local residents from the surrounding community held a public art meeting on Wednesday, February 13 at Keller Williams real estate office in Plattsburg. The meeting revolved around a community effort to better the town through art. Laurel DeFreece explained that the Plattsburg Artist Coalition had mulled over the idea for several months on how to best promote the town of Plattsburg. DeFreece said the project is not geared just for community members but also to newcomers. She further explained that the Artist Coalition wanted to reach out to the community to form a committee and gather assistance, information and ideas to help complete this project.

The committee need not be made up of only artist, the group said they welcome the assistance of anyone wanting to help in the community betterment project. DeFreece has done extensive research of projects in surrounding towns. Projects such as: Historic Mural Art in Chillicothe with walking tour, Sculpture walk and electrical box decorating in St. Joseph, mural art and other attractions in Crossroads district in Kansas City.

Everyone reviewed pictures and information and seemed excited to see something new and fun. They discussed the need to keep the Historic Plattsburg feel while embracing the new art trends. One idea was to have murals on a few buildings and keep the murals to the Historic Plattsburg theme. Art strictly portraying the past of Plattsburg and what is special about the town.

Location, cost, supplies, repair to buildings and other details were discussed and it was agreed that more research and development would be needed. Plans were made to reconvene on February 27 at 6:00 p.m. to further discuss the plans and hope to see members from the community that want to be involved in the project.