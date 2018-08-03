Read Across America Day celebrated throughout Cameron

In May of 1997, the National Education Association (NEA) created Read Across America Day to encourage reading for all children in every community. Read Across America Day is held on March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Parkview Elementary, Cameron Intermediate School (CIS) and the Cameron Public Library held events throughout the week to celebrate this annual event.

Along with a spirit week featuring hat day and pajama day, Parkview welcomed storyteller Will Stuck to reinforce the importance of reading with stories, songs and laughs. Also, Parkview hosted a Title Reading event, Favorite Author Night, on Monday, February 26.

On Tuesday, February 27, several members of the community, including police officers, retired teachers and Cameron High School students, came to CIS and read to various classrooms.

The Cameron Public Library invited the community on Friday, March 2 to celebrate Read Across America Day. 35 parents and children attended the event and were encouraged to read to each other. Amy Schroeder and Jennifer Ensign share responsibilities for the children and youth programming at the library. Schroeder said she was really happy with the turn out and excited adults weren’t just reading to children, but children were reading to each other.

Cameron Parents as Teachers partnered with the Cameron Public Library to host a “Seussical Birthday Brunch” at the library. Approximately 60 people attended to eat snacks, play games, make crafts and listen to story time featuring “Would you rather be a Bullfrog.”

For more photos, visit our photo gallery: http://www.mycameronnews.com/read-across-america