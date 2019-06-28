RoseFest rocks

Thousands converged at the Cameron Elks Lodge to assist area kids battling cancer as part of the fourth annual Rosefest.

The concert hosted nationwide talent with Grammy Award winning country music artist Ricky Skaggs headlining the event, which raised money for six children from central Missouri and cover costs associated with their battles with cancer.

“I see these families and I know the struggle. I know the fear. I cry with them. I laugh with them. I do every single thing to help them,” said Brittany Lowenstein, who co-founded the Rose Lowenstein Foundation with her husband Billy. “When I have a lot of anxiety and worry about this, the only thing I can do to get to work is know I can make a difference. My husband and I have said it takes a community to make a difference. And, literally, out here at RoseFest is the biggest sign of that. There are hundreds of volunteers and it’s all volunteers that are making it happen today.”

Various organizations associated with Cameron High School, as well as hundreds of volunteers worked numerous activities throughout the event. From 9 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday, RoseFest treated attendees to country music from music legends and many of their up-and-coming stars such as Jamie Floyd, whose work has appeared on the television series ‘Nashville’ and recently wrote the soundtrack to the film ‘The Last Movie Star’ – Burt Reynolds’ final film.

RoseFest received its name from Rose Lowenstein, the daughter of Brittany and Billy Lowenstein. In 2016, doctors diagnosed Rose Lowenstein with stage 4 neuroblastoma – an aggressive form of cancer attacking nerve cells. The cancer metastasized to her liver and bone marrow. Doctors prepared Rose for chemo therapy before a stroke forced them to seek help from a specialist in Cincinnati, Ohio. The specialist recommended against chemo therapy – noting her form of cancer could spontaneously regress.

Thirteen months later doctors declared Rose cancer free. Although once a festival to raise money to cover their own expenses related to Rose’s treatment, now, the Rose Lowenstein Foundation assists other families in their fight with cancer.

“We started the foundation to help area childhood cancer families. This event was started by my brother-in-law and one of our good friends Matt Vaughn for my family in 2016,” Brittany Lowenstein said. “When my daughter was doing really well with cancer, we decided we wanted to keep that positive motion going forward and give back as much as we could. The community came together for us and we wanted to help other families that are in the same boat we were. We decided, we’re doing it, and this is the fourth annual RoseFest.”