Rotary Club announces September ribbon cutting for dock

Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:02pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron’s disabled residents will soon have a place to cast their reels as construction workers near the conclusion of a new fishing dock at Sunrise Lake.

The Cameron Rotary Club announced it will host a September 21 ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the new covered fishing dock as part of the newest feature this year at the Cameron Reservoir.

