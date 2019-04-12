Russian Ballet Master Visits Cameron Dance Studio

Valery Lantratov of Moscow, Russia was in Cameron on Wednesday, March 13 to teach a clinic at the Northwest Missouri Academy of the Arts (NWMOAA). Mr. Lantratov was an esteemed principal dancer with both the Moscow Stanislavasky Ballet and the Kremlin Ballet. He was awarded the title” Honored Artist of Russia” in 1986. In 1997 he was named “People’s Artist of Russia” the Russian Federations highest artistic honor by then Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

He is now the General Director of the Russian National Ballet Foundation a charitable foundation established in 1993. The foundations purpose is to promote the traditional art of the Russian classical ballet through educational outreach.

NWMOAA Director, Miss Carla said, “We are so privileged to have hosted classes with Mr. Lantratov from the Russian National Ballet Foundation! What a great, educational, ballet experience for our students! Mr. Lantratov has been touring the United States since January and will stop at only two more studios before his return to Russia.”