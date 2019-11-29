Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa will be the guest of honor at the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, November 30th!

This year’s festivities, entitled “Unwrap the Magic” will feature a host of fun activities for the entire family. The event kicks off at 3:00 with the parade which will head east on 4th Street to Walnut, south one block to 3rd Street, and will end at the west end of McCorkle Park.

The parade, featuring the Kansas City Marching Falcons and “sand bugs” from the Shriners of Moila Temple, along with many others. Parade entries are still available, and prizes will be awarded in different categories.

Following the parade, free rides will be available in a horse-drawn carriage driven by Sam Grinstead from 4:00—8:00. The Old School will be hosting more than 40 vendors with a variety of handcrafted gifts for the holiday season!

At 6:00 there will be a Christmas concert by the Cameron High School Choir, directed by Jeremy Hess. Free hot chocolate and s’mores will be served.

At 6:15 a special drawing will be held in which one lucky child will have the honor of switching on the Christmas lights in McCorkle Park. Children 10 and under are eligible, but must bring a canned good which will be donated to the Food Pantry.

The switch will be thrown at 6:30 to “Light Up the Park”, turning the park into a magical display of Christmas lights to amaze and dazzle. Immediately afterwards, Mayor Darlene Breckenridge will read “T'was the Night Before Christmas” at the park pavilion.

Soon after, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in the Park, and will be available for pictures with Santa at the Firemen’s Memorial Building. There will be a $5 charge, but digital copies will be available with no copyright restrictions allowing unlimited copies.

The event is coordinated by Cameron Main Street, Incorporated. This organization is affiliated with Main Street Missouri, and Main Street USA, promoting the revitalization of “downtowns” across the nation.

This will be a delightful way to kick off the holiday season which will be enjoyed by children and adults alike.

Merchants sponsoring this year’s event includes Farmer’s State Bank, Robyn’s Restaurant, Twin Oaks Veterinary, His & Hers Sports Gallery, Grinstead’s Carriage & Wagon Rides, the Old School, Cameron Rotary Club, Boy Scout Troop 87, VFW Post 7158, and American Legion Post 33.

Anyone interested in being part of the Parade should contact Tim at City Hall. 632-2177.