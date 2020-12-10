Home / Home
Search organizer Travis Eldredge reviews a map with landowner Brenda Northon Sunday afternoon.

Search continues for missing Cameron coach

Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:49am admin
Dozens canvass rural Clinton County for lead on missing father
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Dozens of concerned citizens from throughout northwest Missouri joined together Sunday as part of a second search for missing Cameron resident Jason Huff.

As part of a search spearheaded by Travis Eldredge, the stepfather of slain Cameron mother of two Leah Dawson, dozens searched an area in rural Clinton County in the hopes of bringing closure to Huff’s family.

“Law enforcement needs some assistance. They’re limited on their manpower and I’ve known Jason for a while,” Eldredge said. “I had an incident go on with our case up there (in Maysville) and I had a lot of support. People want to find out what happened to Jason.”

