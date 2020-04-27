Home / Home

SENIOR INFORMATION SHEET AND PHOTO DEADLINE MAY 1st!!!

Mon, 04/27/2020 - 11:41am admin1

ATTENTION SENIORS AND SENIOR PARENTS....
Please return the Graduation Information sheet AND PHOTOS to composing@mycameronnews.com 

YOU DO NOT NEED TO TURN IN ORIGINAL FORM. 

We understand that not everyone has the ability to print the form. Just answer the questions in an email and send with your photos to composing@mycameronnews.com
Here are a list of the questions

Name:_________ Parents:___________ School Activities:_____________Future Plans: ___________

DEADLINE IS THIS FRIDAY MAY 1st!!!!!!

 

