Seussical plays to packed crowd

Wed, 07/14/2021 - 12:57am admin

The Cameron Community Players Summer Workshop production of “Seussical” ended their three-day run in front of a capacity crowd Saturday night, completing months of work for the cast and crew.

For Grace McKinnon, who played Gertrude McFuzz, Saturday night’s show had a lot of mixed emotions because the cast gave their finest performance but also their final performance following months of rehearsal.

“The last night is always the best, but also the saddest, the most difficult. We don’t get to do this anymore. We don’t get to do this until next year and I’m going to miss everyone so much,” McKinnon said. 

