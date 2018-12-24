Daviess and DeKalb law enforcement held their annual Shop with a Cop event for children in their respective counties at WalMart on Saturday, December 8. Each year the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail sets up an account and law enforcement in those counties pool their funds in order to take as many children as possible to Shop with a Cop. This year they were able to help 34 children from Daviess and DeKalb County have a brighter holiday.

Children in need are identified by area schools and church organizations. The families are contacted and if they are willing to participate the child is paired with a law enforcement officer and given $100 to spend as they choose for Christmas.

Many of the children began their excursion a bit timid but warmed up as the event progressed. According to State Trooper Larry Adams, the children typically overcome their shyness rather quickly thanks to officers being present at events in their schools and the meet and greet process before shopping, “Once acclimated it’s full steam ahead”.

One young participant was astounded after she chose an item for herself and one for her sibling and was told, “Honey, you have about $50 to go”. The child just stared at her shopping buddy in disbelief obviously unaccustomed to the thought of plenty. “If you could have anything else in here what would you want,” prompted the officer. After careful consideration the child replied, “more hatchimals”. “then let’s go look at hose hatchimals” and the pair wheeled their cart away in excitement.

“After the week we’ve been through,” said Lieutenant Johnson of the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail observing officers and children alike excitedly interacting while combing the aisles, “this really kind of makes up for all that”. Many of the officers will be back on Tuesday, December 18 to assist Cameron Police Department with their Shop with a Cop event.