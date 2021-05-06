Home / Home

Special Projects Fund causes rift in city council

Thu, 05/06/2021 - 4:26pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron City Council continues quarreling over the Special Project Fund following multiple split votes during Monday’s meeting.

Cameron City Councilwoman Becky Curtis’ repeated no-votes regarding a slew of Special Fund Project proposals came as her response to city spending that she believes could be better allocated fixing city infrastructure.

“My whole point is I think all of these are excellent projects ... It’s all great stuff. I think we need to budget some of this stuff and can get this stuff accomplished,” Curtis said. “But taking it out of our street budget is not the right way to do it. And I’m not going to support anything that is not going to support infrastructure or taking money out of infrastructure. We cannot keep going this way with our community. My name is not going to be on it.”

