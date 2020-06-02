About 20 minutes from Cameron is the “Squirrel Cage” Jail, listed in the National Register of Historic Places. This unique jail now serves as the “Visitor Center” for Gallatin (MO) and surrounding areas.

Designed on a concept by William H. Brown, the jail was circular in shape and the “cells” could be rotated by a hand crank. The outer bars of the jail were stationary, but the individual cells could be rotated 360 degrees for the purpose of placing or releasing prisoners. The structure rested on a ball-bearing surface, allowing easy rotation.

The individual cells (8 total) were in a wedge shape, similar to a slice of pie. The cells were tapered and quite small, equipped with metal slabs which served as a bed when folded down. Of necessity, each cell was equipped with sanitary plumbing, quite unusual for the time. The cells were cold in the winter and quite hot in the summer, and not a pleasant place to live. Comfort of the prisoners was never a consideration at that time in history.

Built in 1889, the cost to build the jail was $ 11,262.15, which was a hefty sum at the time. The benefits for the county was reduced cost of supervision as one man could easily supervise the prisoners from an overhead location. In addition, the jail was secure in the fact that cells had to be rotated to the one door which would allow escape. Many county jails at the time were rather flimsy in their construction and break-outs were common.

There were some flaws with the design. Prisoners sticking arms outside of the bars could have them crushed during rotation, and that did occur. In case of fire, it would be a slow and dangerous process of rotating each cell to the escape door.

There is some uncertainty regarding how many “rotating jails” were built, but 18 is generally regarded as the highest number constructed. In addition to Gallatin, there was one in both Maysville and Maryville in Northwest Missouri. The other two were completely demolished, while the one in Gallatin was replaced in 1975.

The county sheriff and his wife was allowed to live above the jail with the stipulation that the sheriff’s wife would cook for the prisoners for a fee to the county. She provided hot, home-cooked meals for $2 per day, per prisoner.

Gallatin’s first jail consisted of a pit lined with logs and logs overhead. It was built in 1841. A newer, more conventional jail was built in 1858 but was eventually deemed “unfit”.

The “squirrel cage jail” in Gallatin is open to visitors with a small donation appreciated. It makes a nice day trip, or a stop-off when visiting Jamesport.