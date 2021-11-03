State bound

ST. JOSEPH — Cameron High School Lady Dragon Cross Country runner Bailey Robinson will return to state after taking 24th at last Saturday’s Class 3 District 4 Meet.

Hot off taking second at the Midland Empire Conference Meet, Robinson returned to the course at Missouri Western State University prepared for its grueling hills.

“I’m ready for state. I’m glad we’re done running here this season. This is a really tough course for some of us, but it’s over,” Robinson said.