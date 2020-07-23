Tax break finalized for multi-million car dealership

The Cameron City Council finalized tax increment financing for a proposed multi-million dollar car dealership owned by Randy Curnow.

Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said using TIF for an existing business became necessary in order to reduce the construction cost of the future new Randy Curnow Chevy-Buick-GMC dealership.

“[TIF] helps save on construction costs. It’s, I believe, a 23-year development incentive where they save on property taxes and construction costs,” Wymes said. “In other cities there are all kinds of different development incentives … Whatever they have to do to get the job done, the city will do whatever is in their power to help them out. We work with a lot of construction companies.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.