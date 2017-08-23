Total Solar Eclipse in Cameron

The rain and cloudy weather did not seem to dampen the spirits much of those gathered in Cameron for the total solar eclipse on Monday August 21. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department the entire county of Clinton experienced approximately 20,000 more people and according to Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor, traffic was only really heavy once the eclipse was over, along the intersections of Highway 36 and Interstate 35.

Crowds gathered at Wallace State Park, the old North Country Ford building – which will be the new location of Passion Church, the Red Top Saloon, the Elks club, McCorkle Park and even in the parking lots of many local businesses to watch as the eclipse neared totality.

The clouds seemed to part a bit when the eclipse neared totality, but obscured the view for many during the two and a half minutes of totality itself. Totality still delivered with total darkness, as street lights came on, birds stopped singing, the crickets began chirping. As the moon moved out of the line of the sun, the birds began their songs once again.