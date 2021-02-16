Home / Home

Trash Pickup Delayed

Tue, 02/16/2021 - 9:06am admin

Curbside Trash Collection Temporarily Suspended

Cameron curbside trash collection will be delayed one day due to extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Tuesday, February 16. Trash collection was already pushed back one day all week in recognition of Presidents Day.

Therefore, your normal collection day will be two days later this week, with Thursday’s collection occurring on Saturday.

For more information contact Drew Bontrager, Public Works Director at 816-632-2177.

 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media