Two new exhibitions are opening at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

St. Joseph – The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art (AKMA) is proud to present two new exhibitions, Missouri Valley Impressionist Society 8th Annual Juried Art Show and Cows!: Reflection on Romantic Visions and Reality in Rural Life Over Time, from September 13 through November 3, 2019. The exhibition open house is on Friday, June 13th from 5-7pm.

Missouri Valley Impressionist Society (MVIS) unifies and supports contemporary painters from the Missouri River Valley region, who are influenced by the historical Impressionist movement. This valley region includes the following states: Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. The society is made up of a network of artist, both en atelier (studio) and plein air (open air) and comprises some of the finest artists in the region. The MVIS Annual Juried Art Show has become one of the premium group exhibitions in the Midwest. Featuring the work of its members, it is the organization’s largest and most competitive event. Each year, this national event changes cities across the region offering its members opportunities to exhibit their work in communities they may not otherwise.

Cows!: Reflections on Romantic Visions and Reality in Rural Life Over Time is an exhibition, co-curated by AKMA Registrar, Megan Benitz and Dr. Madeline Rislow, Assistant Professor of Art History at Missouri Western State University, will feature artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition will examine artists’ use of cattle as a subject across several centuries. Themes of pastoral idealism, nostalgia for the American West, and realities of rural life will be explored via prints, paintings, and sculptures.

“We like to periodically show work from our permanent collection that is not commonly on view,” said Megan Benitz Registrar of the AKMA. “Dr. Rislow and I decided a narrow topic like cows is an interesting way to think about our collection. We found examples from the 17th century to contemporary art.”

The September 13, 2019 Exhibition Openings are a FREE event for the public. For more information, call 816-233-7003.

About AKMA: A work of art itself, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art houses one of the finest collections of American Art from the Colonial period to the present. The former William Albrecht home provides the perfect backdrop for works by artist including Mary Cassatt, Thomas Hart Benton, Gilbert Stuart and Albert Bierstadt. A wide variety of special programs complement the museum’s collection, including temporary exhibitions, a café, art classes, gallery talks, and special events.