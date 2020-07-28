Unfunded Orange Street project dips into city reserves

Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager announced the nearly $500,000 Orange Street Project will not have enough funding to commence, prompting a request to dip into the city reserve fund.

The request came after Bontrager announced the lowest bid for the project came in $75,000 higher than engineers anticipated with Lehman Construction, LLC winning the lowest bid at $497,270.

“It was approximately $75,000 (from the reserve fund), but there is an additional $27,000 I think we can get in funding, plus there is a potential price reduction on some of the concrete box work,” Bontrager said. “That should be a little bit of a reduction, plus the additional funding of $27,000 will start to bring that gap down to $30,000 or $40,000.”

