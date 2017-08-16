UNITE volleyball tournament

On Saturday, August 12 youth groups from area churches gathered at Recreation Park for an evening of fun, games, fellowship and music.

According to Tammy Chastain, UNITE is an opportunity for all the youth groups from churches in Cameron and their leaders to come together to “get together, to support each other, to encourage each other, to focus on what really matters, to lift each other up, to honor the Lord and glorify him in all we do. Really it is just an opportunity for the kids to connect and go oh hey, you were at that event, you are someone I can talk to, someone I can rely on if I need help. It’s really giving everyone a place to connect, to unite.”

Those gathered began by getting to know each other, then playing a game where youth dropped pudding from picnic tables into cups on leaders faces who were laying on the ground. The group then shared pizza and enjoyed worship music from the local band called Sonar.

The entire event was youth lead, with scripture, worship and prayer. Braxton Cook from Kingston, who just graduated from High School preached.

The final event of the evening was the volleyball tournament.

Team N-UR-FACE won the tournament; Team TO-NITE won the spirit stick; Braxton Cook won the “Sacrificial Lamb” award; TJ Brawley on the “Bless your heart you tried” award; and Dave Nixdorf won the Mighty Warrior award.