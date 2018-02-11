Unveiling of Purple Heart City Signs

UPCOMING EVENTS

-GET OUT AND VOTE!! Tuesday November 6-

November 6

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

November 7

Christmas in Cameron. Go on a self-guide Christmas Lighting and Decorations Tour through town. Area business’s and organizations will be displaying their holiday spirit from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm.

November 8

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

WIC and Immunization Clinic, Cameron First Christian Church, WIC 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Immunizations 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Call 816-539-2144 for an appointment.

November 9

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

November 10

Memories Matter Memorial service will be begin at 1:00 p.m. This is a special memorial service to honor the lives of those Poland-Thompson Funeral Home and Comfort Care Hospice have served during the last three years. For additional information call 816-632-2158 or 816-632-4411.

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series featuring Andy Wentzel on guitar. All events held at Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine, Cameron. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Dinner at 6:00 p.m., Show begins at 7:00 p.m. For reservations text name of guests to 816-284-0217 or email grhibler@hotmail.com

November 12

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

November 13

Missouri Shoal DAR- 1:00 p,m, Educational Program: Native American’s -Valerie Coleman, Place: 107 Echo Circle, Plattsburg, MO 644477. Hostess: Mary Goldburg Community Service: Food Bank, Lathrop.

WIC Clinic, Cameron First Christian Church, 8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call 816-539-2144 for an appointment.

Community Action Partnership (CAP) will hold a health services clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 12: 00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Located at 210 Main. For appointments call 1-877-611-7600.

From Farm to Fork free nutrition class from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cameron Regional Medical Center (CMRC). Please RSVP 800-852-0659 ex. 3277 or 816-649-3277.

November 15

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 16

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

November 17

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series featuring Gina Reed on vocals. All events held at Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine, Cameron. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Dinner at 6:00 p.m., Show begins at 7:00 p.m. For reservations text name of guests to 816-284-0217 or email grhibler@hotmail.com

November 19

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

November 20

November 22

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 23

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

November 24

An Olde Fashioned Downtown Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony will be held around McCorkle Park. Parade begins at 5 p.m., Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m.

November 25

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

November 27

WIC and Immunization Clinic, Cameron First Christian Church, WIC 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Immunizations 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Call 816-539-2144 for an appointment.

November 29

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 30

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 1

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series Christmas Show. All events held @ Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine, Cameron. Doors open @ 5:30, Dinner @ 6:00, Show begins @ 7:00 For reservations text name of guests to 816-284-0217 or email grhibler@hotmail.com

December 1-8, 2018

Missouri Shoal DAR- 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Christmas Open House, Roslyn Heights, Boonville, MO

December 3

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

December 4

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

December 6

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

December 7

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 10

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

December 11

Missouri Shoal DAR-Tour-10:30 & Lunch HISTORICAL Program: Christmas Activities-Mary Tyrrell, Place: Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum, 2818 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506 Hostess: Mary Tyrrell, Community Service: Bring recycled Materials

December 13

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 14

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 17

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

December 18

December 20

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

December 21

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 23

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

December 27

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

December 28

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

January 8 -2019

Missouri Shoal DARSalad Luncheon -11:00 a.m. EDUCATIONAL Program: Master Review & End Year Reports- Judy Wright, Place: Brazelton Community Center, 707 Oak St., Lathrop, MO Hostess: Margaret Stevens. Community Service: Clinton County Women’s Shelter, Plattsburg.

February 12, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR1:00 p.m. HISTORICAL Program: American Revolutionary War Trivia- Carmen Stoneking. Place: 515 S. Birch Ave., Plattsburg, MO 64477. Hostess: Carmen Stoneking. Community Service: Bird Count.

March 12, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR1:00 p.m. HISTORICAL Program: 107 Echo Circle, Plattsburg, MO 64477. Hostess: Mary Goldberg “Only Woman on Wagon Train”

Community Service: Clinton County Women’s Shelter, Plattsburg.

April 3-7, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR120th MSSDAR State conference Columbia, MO

April 9, 2019

TimeTBA-Tour PATRIOTIC/HISTORICAL Program: Tour of Pony Express Museum, St. Joseph, MO Place: 914 Penn St., St. Joseph, MO 64503. Hostess: Valerie Coleman. Community Service: Bring recycle materials.

May 14, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR- 1:00p.m. EDUCATIONAL Program: History of Original Log Cabin- Beverly McCulloch. Place: 5623 SW 228thSt., Plattsburg, MO 64477. Hostess: Beverly McCulloch. Community Service: Small items for Veterans Home, Cameron.

May 27, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR- Memorial Day at Cold Water Cemetery, Florissant, MO

June 8, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR-Flag Day Picnic, Roslyn Heights, Boonville, MO

June 11, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR-1:00 p.m. PATRIOTIC Program: U.S. Flag Trivia-Anne Wolfe. Community Service: Donate Flag

June 26-30, 2019

Missouri Shoal DAR-128thContinental Congress, Washington, D.C> 12

Schedule Annually!

1stTuesday of every month

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

4thSunday of every month

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

1stand 3rdMonday of every month

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

2ndMonday of every month

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

3rdMonday of every month

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

4thThursday of every month

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

Every Thursday all year

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.