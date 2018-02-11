Unveiling of Purple Heart City Signs
Unveiling of Purple Heart City Signs
Jonathan Belcher, Cadet Colonel JROTC
In August, 1782, George Washington called for the creation of a medal to recognize heroic service. Often referred to as the Oldest Military Medal, the Purple Heart is still one of the most honored decorations a serviceman or woman can receive.
On Saturday October 13, the City of Cameron had a ceremony at Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri unveiling the sign that will be posted on the roads entering Cameron. These signs will display for any visitors or travelers that this town cares for its Veterans and all of their sacrifices. Now that Cameron and the other cities in the county are Purple Heart Cities, Clinton County is now officially a Purple Heart County.
The Ceremony was held in the Veterans Home Chapel where First Sergeant Foster, Berry, US Army 2nd Division, Retired, had the honor of conducting the unveiling. It was a great way for all the veterans to participate and view the sign. The Zion Preparatory Academy JROTC Color Guard helped serve cake and ice cream at the reception afterwards.
Sergeant Foster served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam and received three Purple Hearts over the course of his service. He was awarded one in WWII in Saipan, with the other two in Korea. And when asked how he felt about Cameron becoming a Purple Heart City he said, "Those signs, are very very fine. Very nice." He also added that he is grateful the City of Cameron and Clinton County recognizes and honors their Veterans.
The resounding opinion of the veterans in attendance was one of appreciation for a community that supports them.