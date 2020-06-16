Home / Home

UPCOMING EVENTS 2020 and 2021

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:48pm admin1
We will be reinstating our upcoming events section in the newspaper. 
 
Since Covid-19 many groups have changed times, dates and procedures for meetings/events. 
 
We are starting fresh and need new events to add back in.
 
 If you have an event you would like to add into the upcoming events section-Please send us your info by email -
 
Helen Guffey, Composing manager at composing@mycameronnews.com 
 
Heidi Bench,Graphic Designer/Classifieds at  classifieds@mycameronnews.com 
 
Jimmy Potts, Editor at editor@mycameronnews.com

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

