USA…..LAND THAT I LOVE!

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 11:07am
By: 
Ann Clark

The Cameron Municipal Band sends a musical love letter to our great country this week, on Thursay June 28, in preparation for Independence Day. Student narrators will share quotes from many of America’s great and inspirational leaders, adding an appropriate historical perspective.

Audience-favorite Andy Henry will be on hand with his stirring rendition of Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’, a performance that is always a highlight of our celebration!

Come and support the Cameron Historical Society by enjoying ice cream, cake and drinks!!  There is not a better way to begin your Independence Day festivities!!

Americans We - Fillmore

American Overture - Jenkins
Echoes from the Battlefield - Jenkins
Battle Hymn of the Republic - Dragon
God Bless the U.S.A. - Greenwood
        Featuring Andy Henry, vocalist

American Riverdance - LaPlante
National Emblem - Bagley
God Bless America - Berlin
America the Beautiful - Dragon
Stars and Stripes - Sousa

