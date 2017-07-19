Veteran riding for PTSD Awareness makes a stop in Cameron

On Tuesday, July 11, U.S. Army and military police veteran James Pitts made a stop at the Old School and Warrior Outdoors on his journey through “The Great 48’.

Pitts, who is from Alabama, began a journey on Memorial Day in Atlanta, Georgia, with the assistance of the Veterans program Warrior Outdoors, to raise awareness for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Pitts said he intentionally chose Memorial Day to begin because it “made sense to honor our fallen brothers and sisters.”

Pitts was tired when he stopped to rest in Cameron and the heat had been extreme everywhere he went, but he was clear his message was too important to not keep going.

“PTS is a diagnoses, not a definition,” Pitts said. “Please understand that those of us that are diagnosed with PTSD, or as I like to call it, ‘PTS’ because I don’t like the term ‘disorder,’ are no different than anybody else out there. We’re just struggling with some of our past experiences.”

Pitts ride is very personal to him. He served nine years in the army from 1992 to 2002 with six non-combat deployments and one final deployment, which took him to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in November of 2001. Pitts was also a Metro Atlanta Police Officer for thirteen years.

Pitts has been hospitalized for ptsd and struggles with a back injury severe enough his doctor had advised he postpone his ride, but the mission, the message was too important to Pitts, so he rides through the pain.

“I didn’t realize this until earlier, but my projected completion date is the one year anniversary of the date I was hospitalized for post traumatic stress disorder. This is showing not only me, but others that I can get back out and do things. Those of us diagnosed with PTS often struggle with getting out and interacting or finding something fun to do or some sort of recreational activity. That is why I am doing this, I am self serving as well. It lets me realize there are a whole lot bigger things out there that I haven’t seen and haven’t done. It kinda helps rewire your mind to be more interested in things.”

Pitts ride has not been without bumps. An unexpected flat tire made him pause and he has been hospitalized a few times for back pain. Another factor has been the heat.

“Everywhere I go it’s the hottest time on record in that last 10 years,” Pitts said of his experiences driving through Texas, Arizona and California.

Although we are experiencing a heat advisory here in Missouri, Pitts said he can deal with these temperatures.

Warrior Outdoors is an organization with a basis right here in Cameron who assists Veterans and Law Enforcement personnel affected by PTSD to get back out and do things, experience life and reconnect.

Pitts said part of his message to people in the communities he is traveling through is to not forget “the little guys.” There are a million veterans service organizations out there, doing great things for veterans and emergency services personnel, Pitts explained, but working with your hometown service organizations helps you to know that what you contribute is being filtered back into the community, back to your friends and neighbors.

Pitts continues his ride, looking forward to a large homecoming on August 5 in Atlanta. To follow his journey or for information on how to contribute to his ride, check out his facebook page: The Great 48, A Ride for PTSD Awareness.