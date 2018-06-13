Veterans Assistance League golf tournament

The 19th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting the Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron took place on Saturday, June 9, at the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The annual event is sponsored by the Missouri Veterans Assistance League. All revenue goes to benefit the residents of the Veterans Home in Cameron.

Festivities began with a welcome by Brad Haggard, Veterans Home Administrator. The invocation was given by the Reverend Mark McBee from Wells of Joy Church in Hamilton. This was followed by the Presentation of Colors by National Guard Battery B from Chillicothe. Gary Summers of Cameron served as Emcee. Gary is President of the Missouri Veterans Assistance League. He led the golfers in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, and introduced the “Voices for Veterans” choir from the Veterans Home who sang the National Anthem.

Summers then introduced Master Sergeant Richard Goin, retired from the U.S. Army as the Hole 9 Flag Guard. Sgt. Goin served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The final introduction before tee off was by Roger Foreman, honoring WWll veteran, William Pollard.

There was an excellent turnout of golfers for the tournament, with 138 golfers split into 46 three-person teams. In addition to the golfers, there were a number of residents of the Cameron Veterans Home on hand to witness the event and enjoy the day. Also, a number of staff from the Cameron Veterans Home, under the direction of Barbara Caldwell, performed a variety of tasks to keep the tournament running smoothly. Among the veterans present was Dennis “Pat” Hill, a veteran of both the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps. Pat presented “lock and load” ink pens to the golfers. Pat assembles these pens himself from kits provided by the Help Hospitalized Veterans Organization.

Tournament winners are as follows:

“A” (Championship) Flight first place honors went to the Morrison Team, composed of Rob Morrison, Carter Morrison, and David Smart, with a score of 55. Second place went to the team from Rosecrans Air Guard sponsored by Dr. Kiehl. The team members were Robert Lovelady, Jevon Farley, and Jeff Kerns. They also shot a 55. 3rd place went to the Larry McCord team composed of Larry McCord, David McCord, and Jamie McVicker with a score of 58. All three of the above teams donated their winnings back to Veterans Home.

“B” Flight winners were: 1st place to the McLaughlin team of Paul McLaughlin, Tim Walley, and Tim Server with a score of 65. 2nd place went to the Garrison team of Mary Garrison, David Ball, and Butch Garrison. Third place went to the Cameron Par-diac Ambulance team of Zack Cowell, Ron Wilson, and Alex Spencer.

“C” flight winners were, 1st place to the Cameron Regional Team of Steve Carter, Bill Hamilton, and Chris Wiebelhaus. 2nd place went to the Perkins team of David Perkins, David Slover, and Julie Blackwell, while 3rd place went to the Missouri Veterans Home team of Brad Haggard, Scott Fleet and Brycen Haggard.

Prizes were also awarded to golfers based on challenges at various holes throughout the course. Those winners are: Carter Morrison, closest to the pin on Number 3, Tracey Hutton, closest to the pin on #14, Jeff Kerns for the longest drive on Hole # 6, Doc Gjoni, longest putt on Hole # 8, Kyle Robirds, longest putt on Hole #18. Kyle also won the special prize on Hole #16 of $200, which he donated back to the Veterans Home.

There was a strong feeling of patriotism throughout the tournament along with a full measure of respect for our Veterans.