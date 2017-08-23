Veterans Memorial Golf Course celebrates renovated club house

Upcoming meetings/events

August 24

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

August 27

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

September 1

Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild will be hosting their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Kidder Methodist Church. For more info, contact 660-755-4911.