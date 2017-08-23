Home / Home
(L-R) Donna Acklin, Richard Riddell, Mark Gaugh, Travis Gentry, Mark Baker, Matt Webb, Kevin Nichols, Nancy Skidmore, Julie Blackwell, Mary Murdock, Joyce Bestgen, and Chasity Brownlee.

Veterans Memorial Golf Course celebrates renovated club house

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 3:11pm admin1
Annette Bauer

 

On August 16 the Cameron Veterans’ Memorial Golf Course had a ribbon cutting to celebrate the renovation of the clubhouse. Some of the renovations include the false ceiling was removed and taken back to the rafters, then sprayed with insulation. New lighting  and doors were installed; walls were redone and new carpet was laid. The pro shop in the back of the clubhouse was removed and opened up, making it easier to accommodate the groups at tournaments. Sam Blackwell did much of the work on the renovations. Electrical work was done by Jason Eddins and Marshall Bonderer contributed to a new air conditioning unit. The clubhouse is also open for rental by any group wishing to utilize the new space. 

 

