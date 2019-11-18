Veterans Voice :Bryson MacDonald

Cameron Veterans Home resident Bryson MacDonald, formerly of Lawson (MO), was born in Odessa (MO) in 1923.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1944. He first went to Fort Leavenworth (KS) before going to Camp Wolters (TX) where he was assigned to Company C, 60th Infantry Training Battalion, 11th Infantry Training Regiment where he qualified as a sharpshooter. In February of 1945 he boarded a ship for the invasion of the Philippines.

Bryson’s unit landed at the occupied city of Luzon, a city heavily defended by a large number of Japanese troops. They found no trucks or tanks to assist, so they carried all of their equipment for 3 miles into the jungle. When they finally linked up with American troops. Bryson recalls that a Sergeant took him aside and “updated him on the situation, what to do, and how to stay alive”. He appreciated and always remembered that advice.

The Battle of Luzon (Philippines) began with the capture of the island of Mindoro by a force led by Brigadier General William Dunckel, assisted by the 7th Fleet , which secured an airbase in order to provide air cover for the invasion.

The 7th Fleet was attacked by Japanese Kamikaze pilots who sank or damaged several ships and sank the Carrier, Ommaney Bay.

The ground battle was intense and resulted in the loss of 10,000 American lives. The Japanese suffered nearly 200,000 casualties, many of which were the result of disease and starvation.

The American Camp was so well-hidden that it was difficult to receive needed supplies, food, water, and especially ammunition. They had only one .50 caliber machine gun which tended to jam off and on. They had to rely on their rifles primarily, and they were low on ammo.

Bryson recalls once needing to scale a hill and needing to be pulled up hand over hand with Japanese bullets whizzing by their heads. Their job was to take out a Japanese machine gun placement which they did. They had a number of very intense and prolonged battles fought in the jungles.

Following victory in the Philippines, Bryson was one of those waiting to participate in the invasion of Japan. He feels that President Truman saved his life by dropping the atomic bombs on Japan. The people of Japan were prepared to fight to the death and there would have been very heavy American casualties.

With Japan’s unconditional surrender, Bryson was among those sent to Japan as part of the occupation force. Bryson was one of few soldiers with the skill of typing which put him into a clerical job where he was frequently amid officers which brought along certain benefits. However, his skills meant he was kept an extra 6 months while others were sent home.

Bryson spent a total of seventeen and a half months in the Philippines and contracted malaria. He was very ill when he returned home, but eventually recovered.

Bryson’s medals and ribbons include Company Infantry Badge w/rifle, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon, Bronze Battle Star, Philippines Liberation Medal, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Ribbon/Japan.

Following the military Bryson attended Iowa State University, majoring in Animal Husbandry. He married while in college and operated a farm. Later he was involved in selling feed supplements.

Bryson and his wife had a son, Bob, and a daughter, Cindy. After retirement, Bryson was very active in community affairs in Lawson. He made the personal decision to move to the Cameron Veterans Home.