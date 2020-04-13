Veterans Voice: Bueford Cooper

World War ll Bomber Pilot Bueford Cooper was born on a farm southwest of Bethany, MO.

Bueford was a student at the University of Missouri—Columbia in 1942 and was concerned that the war was not going well for the United States. He felt it was his duty to enlist, and he particularly wanted to be an Army pilot. He took a test, along with many others, in order to qualify for pilot training. He was accepted. At one point he was told that there were immediate openings for aircraft mechanics, but he refused, insisting he wanted to fly.

In December of 1942 he boarded a train at Union Station in Kansas City, headed for Basic Training at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. He was issued dog tags, a uniform, and received a haircut. He barber told him, “courtesy of the United States Army”. He said that everywhere they went was by foot, either marching or running. At times they were running in St. Louis' Forest Park.

He was then assigned to Webster University (also in St. Louis) for their College Training Detachment, where he studied both physics and aviation. Soon after he began training in a Piper aircraft flying out of Kratz Field. One day during training, the instructor flew the plane at treetop level toward a farm barn. At the last moment the instructor pulled the plane up sharply, only to nearly collide with another Piper flying the same procedure from the opposite direction. He commented that his “pilot career nearly ended before it even began”. New rules were put in place due to this incident.

From St. Louis, Bueford was sent to the Santa Ana Army Air Base in California. He was assigned to Pilot Squadron 52, but most training was in the classroom with frequent tests. Many aspiring pilots were eliminated during this process.

Bueford then went to King City Airfield at Mesa Del Ray, California, where he trained on a PT-22, open cockpit aircraft. The airfield was on a mesa with a 50-ft drop at the end of the airstrip, which he says was a “real incentive to concentrate”. It was not infrequent to have heavy fog which made it extremely difficult to find the landing strip until an instructor pointed out a white barn and a lighted tower and said the airstrip was straight between the two points.

After successfully passing training there, he was sent to Lemoore Air Base near Lemoore, CA. Here training was on a larger BT-13 aircraft with a 450 hp engine. However, rookie pilots were not allowed to land at Lemoore, and were forced to use smaller, “auxillary” runways scattered about the area.

An incident occurred at one of the auxillary bases. Bueford was the last flight of the day, and while he was in the air, the airfield shut down, turning off all landing lights. Having no viable options, Bueford flew toward the Base at Lemoore. He contacted the control tower and requested permission to land. Permission was denied because he was a “rookie”. Low on gas, he was at last given permission to land, which he did safely. But his plane was met by the Base Commander and he thought he was in “big trouble”. However, the CO complimented him on his landing and requested the name of his trainer. The trainer was apparently transferred.

He then went to bases in New Mexico, Del Rio, Texas, then Lincoln, Nebraska. At each stop they were trained on larger planes, including the B-26 Marauder and the B-24 Bomber.

From Lincoln they went to Topeka (KS) where they were assigned brand new B-24's. From Topeka they flew the planes to Manchester, NH, then to New Foundland. From there they took off for Venosa, Italy and the European Campaign. They were assigned to the 830th Bomb Squadron, 485th, Bomb Group, and the 15th Air Force. On the way they encountered extremely rough weather with severe turbulence and icing conditions. One plane crashed in the ocean due to icing. Bueford's plane and the rest landed safely at Venosa. It was during this flight that Bueford realized that his survival depended on himself and his skills.

Before their first bombing run, each flight member received a small silver bell which had been made by nuns on the Isle of Capri, and blessed by the Pope. Although not Catholic, Bueford carried the small bell on every flight, and brought it back to the states after the war.

On their first mission they were loaded with 5000 pound bombs, and were escorted by red-tailed fighter planes flown by the Tuskegee Airmen who escorted them all the way to the target. The mission was very successful, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy.

The next mission was to “open a path” through heavily fortified German lines. They caught the Germans off guard and inflicted heavy casualties while opening a path for ground troops.

The next mission was near Vienna, Austria, against heavily-fortified German troops. This time they were expected and encountered heavy flak. Their plane, along with others received damage, but only one plane was lost. They inflicted damage to bridges, transportation facilities, and tactical targets.

Then they were told to be ready for a “big operation”, which turned out to be the landing at Normandy. Over 600 planes were involved, and Bueford recounted that the “air was full of planes”, then they noticed the “sea was full of ships” and they could clearly see the bombardment from the Navy ships.

Following the military, Bueford was recruited by the FBI and underwent training at Quantico, VA and became a special agent. However, the Army intervened and he ended up working for the OSI—criminal investigations. His first case was to find a “missing officer”, He tracked him down, only to learn that he was now an undercover agent for the CIA. The CIA was incredulous that he found the man, and he spent 2 days being interrogated by the CIA over how he accomplished it.

Bueford remained with the OSI for 22 years before retiring on June 9th, 2008. His work took him throughout the U.S., twice to Japan, and once to Germany. Bueford fought in WW2, Korea, and Vietnam during his career. He was elected to the OSI Hall of Fame.

Bueford married his childhood sweetheart, Arlene Allen. Three of their children have attained Master Degrees and all have led successful lives.