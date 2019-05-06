Veterans Voice: Pamela “Pam” Hatala

Pamela (Pam) Hatala, is the daughter of Phil and Janet Ronczkowski of Cameron. Pam retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain, NC, USN (equivalent of Colonel in sister services).

Pam graduated from the University of Iowa’s College of Nursing in May 1987. She went on to receive a Master’s degree in Health Services Administration at Webster University in St. Louis. She joined the Navy as a Registered Nurse, and any additional trainings were in connection with various deployments throughout the world.

During her military career she served in roles as inpatient staff nurse, ward manager, department manager, education and training, hospital quality management, risk management, director of ancillary services (laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, physical/occupational therapy, clinical nutrition, director of nursing and program manager.

Pam was deployed twice on the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in 1990 and again in 2003. Then in July 2012 she deployed to NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit (trauma hospital) located on Kandahar Air Field, Kandahar, Afghanistan, where she was Director of Nursing for both American and coalition nursing staff.

Among her other assignments/duty stations were two stints at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the Naval Hospital Sigonella (Sicily, Italy), Naval Hospital Great Lakes, Illinois (no longer in operation), Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (where she met her husband, John, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (on Oahu), twice at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton California, and twice at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California.

While working at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda (now Walter Reed Hospital), she had the opportunity to meet many U.S. Congress members, politicians, and well-known entertainers who were visiting wounded Marines during the time period 2003-2005. The list includes the band “Alabama” (who donated a signed guitar to the ward), Cher and Three Doors Down, the stars of Hannah Montana, and others. She considers it a great honor to care for seriously wounded Marines and the opportunity to interact with their families on a daily basis.

Among her best memories was the time stationed at Naval Hospital Sigonella (Italy), which afforded her ample opportunity to travel and visit throughout Europe, including many lesser known places such as the U.S. Aeolian Islands and Malta.

Pam says her worst memories have to do with handling horrific casualties. When deployed on the hospital ship, they really didn’t know what they were going to encounter. The ship would receive the more severely wounded soldiers during any operation, along with more seriously wounded civilians. She said things were more organized when she was in Kandahar because the base hospital was already in operation prior to arrival. But she said that the mass casualty events which took place were twenty-four hours a day were horrific. Again, they took on severely wounded Army personnel as well as the more severely wounded nationals. In addition to helping the nursing staff, she was responsible that they (the nurses) were all doing under the stress and severe carnage.

Pam retired after 30 years of continuous active duty service in order to spend time with her (then) 8th grader and high school senior. At this stage is ready to return to work in the healthcare Risk Management/Quality Management or as a certified legal nurse consultant.