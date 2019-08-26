Veterans Voice: Roger Durant

Roger Durant of Cameron took Air Force Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas. From there he went for technical training at Lowry AFB in Colorado, where he was trained in loading and arming weapons for aircraft.

From Colorado he went to Loring AFB in Maine for advanced training in the loading and arming of nuclear weapons. Following this, he became part of the “secret war” in Southeast Asia, or, as he puts it, “four years of non-existence”.

Prior to deployment, Roger was sent to “special ops school” for 10 days of intense training, becoming familiar with a variety of weapons, hand-to-hand combat, and “how to kill”. He also was taught “trigger control” on the M-16—firing in short 3-shot bursts allowed much more accurate firing.

He was ordered to have a passport photo “taken in civilian clothes”, and was issued an “Embassy Passport”. He was assigned to the 56th Air Commando Wing at Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai AFB (NKP) in Thailand. He flew into Bangkok, then went to the base. When Bob Hope visited the base, he quipped, “this place is so secret we had to land backwards”. Roger commented that they were told, “if you have no reason to be somewhere, you weren’t there”.

The “secret war” refers to operations in Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos of which the American people were not aware. Personnel involved were under a twenty year “gag rule” to not reveal their involvement.

The mission of the 56th Air Commando Wing was “interdiction, psychological warfare, close air support, search & rescue, forward air control, and helicopter escort for clandestine insertion and extraction of personnel in Laos and North Vietnam. Most airstrikes on North Vietnam originated from Thailand. Roger noted that “more bombs were dropped in Laos than in Vietnam.

North Vietnam operated the “Ho Minh Trail” from the north, through part of Cambodia and much of Laos. Special Ops personnel, including Green Berets, were inserted to monitor the trail, collect intelligence, and often engage with the enemy. They operated in 7-10 men teams and the 56th was responsible for insertion and extraction.

The 56th operated only propeller aircraft and supported Sikorsky HH-3E helicopters, referred to as “Jolly Green Giants”, used in the insertion, recovery, and rescue operations. They operated primarily in Laos, and in North Vietnam.

Following eight months in Thailand, Roger was sent to Vietnam, landing at Da Nang Air Force Base prior to another classified mission. He was sent to Phu Cat, a base in the Central Highlands. As they prepared to land they were waved off since the base was under mortar attack at the time.

The base provided tactical air support and conducted bombing runs in support of ground personnel. His special ops training meant he was also recruited for ambush patrol and use as a perimeter guard. One day a Sergeant set up a box in an open area and had his men fire at it. They used their automatic weapons and sprayed the area, mostly missing the box. When his turn came, he used the special ops training and fired in short bursts, destroying the box, much to the chagrin of the Sergeant.

Roger said that many people are unaware of the great variety of wildlife in Southeast Asia. One soldier was killed by a tiger. On another occasion, a rogue elephant trampled several soldiers, and water buffalo had to be watched very carefully, and there were venomous snakes as well.

As part of the “secret war” Roger flew with no identification other than a Missouri driver’s license, no military identification.

Roger’s best memory was connecting with someone he knew from training and being with him much of his deployment.

His worst military memory was having a grenade explode in front of him, with shrapnel striking a post about 3 inches from his head.

Several difficult events occurred as he came home from the military. At an airport in Seattle some small children came up because he was in uniform, and their mother told them to “stay away, he’ll hurt you”. He and another serviceman were on an airplane and asked to move to the rear of the plane, “because you are scaring some of the other passengers”. On one occasion he presented his driver’s license and discharge papers to a waitress at a bar. She didn’t want to serve him.

He returned to St. Joseph and went to work for American National Bank, and remained in banking until retirement. He eventually purchased the Bank of Osborn in 1995, changing the name to Horizon Bank, then moved the bank to Cameron.

Roger and his wife, Rita, have two children. He now works as a bulldozer operator. He attends Air Commando reunions. He is a member of the TLCB (Thai-Laotion Cambodia Brotherhood and others in the “secret war”. The group raises fund for charity, primarily in the countries for which their organization is named. To date they have raised over $600,000.

As an interesting sidelight, we discussed avoiding detection by the enemy in the field. Interesting, diet plays a major role---“eat what the enemy eats” in order to smell the same. In Southeast Asia that meant eating rice and fish heads.

Roger also submitted an article about someone he had contact with who became a POW in North Vietnam. This story will appear in another article.