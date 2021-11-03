Voters approve city street tax, Clinton County sheriff/D.A. tax

Less than 500 voters decided the fate of 25-year, 1/2-cent sales tax City of Cameron street improvement tax renewal, which narrowly passed by 41 votes Tuesday night.

The tax, approved for the November ballot by the Cameron City Council in September, replaces the current 1/2-cent sales tax which was set to expire this month.

“There is not a dedicated fund for street work improvements … It would take years and years, without any money, just to save up enough to do one of those streets. Without transportation funding, there is not enough in the general fund. No matter how much we save and reallocate, there is enough for a complete street rebuild,” said Drew Bontrager, Cameron public works director, while presenting the plan last summer.

The narrow margin of victory in Clinton County, 262-221, triggered a mandatory recount while DeKalb County reported a similar margin of victory with the tax receiving a 61-39 approval.