Votes roll in for B.E.S.T. bond, park/pool sales tax

Cameron voters overwhelmingly the B.E.S.T. bond, funding school building improvements, and a ½-cent sales tax funding a new city park and pool renovations Tuesday.

As part of a plan to fund a new FFA building, a new performing arts center and numerous other building improvements, the B.E.S.T. bond passed 895-399 while the park/pool sales tax passed by a slimmer margin, 580-383, after failing to lure a majority in multiple, previous elections.

“I want to say thank you to the community and the help from community members like Chris Wilkinson,” Cameron Parks Board President Jason Jones said. “People like that are the ones who stepped up and thought outside the box to get this through. We listened to what the citizens said after the last two (elections) and made the adjustments to make it happen. I’m excited for the groundbreaking and to get this thing started now and get these amenities out for the kids.”

Results by county:

Clinton County results

B.E.S.T. passes 634-278

Park/pool sales tax passes 438-294

Daviess County results

B.E.S.T. passes 7-2

DeKalb County results

B.E.S.T. passes 216-103

Park/pool sales tax passes 142-89

Caldwell County

B.E.S.T. passes 38-16