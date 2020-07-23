Wallace State Park welcomes visitors

Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland confirms that all state parks in Missouri, including Wallace State Park, are open to visitors.

Parks officially opened on Memorial Day weekend to enthusiastic campers and people seeking virus refuge in the outdoors. Sutherland said, “People were anxious to get out into nature and the relative safety of the outdoors.”

Missouri State Parks have taken precautions to help insure visitor safety with signs encouraging social-distancing, increased cleaning of restrooms, showers, and shelters. They are making use of plexiglass dividers where necessary. The indoor facilities are under limited access to avoid large groups congregating.

Sutherland said, “People are responding very well, observing social-distancing, and keeping their camping sites clean. Attendance is above normal. Holiday weekends such as Memorial Day and July 4th are always busy, but this year it is “difficult to distinguish any weekend from the holiday weekends”.

