Walser celebrates 30 years on Fire Department

On Wednesday, September 6, friends, family and collegues gathered at the Public Safety Building in Cameron to celebrate thirty years on the Cameron Fire Department with Assistant Chief Mike Walser.

Paul Rhinehart and Stan Hendrix put together a slide show of photos of many of the scenes Walser has participated in over thirty years.

“We have a tremendous department, we have thirty two members today, all dedicated individuals,” Fire Chief Mike O’Donnell said. “Mike has been a tremendous asset to the department for the last thirty years.”

O’Donnell went on to say he and Walser really started working together in 2006 when Walser became Assistant Chief and O’Donnell realized during a training, their personalities are a bit opposite, but it is the combination that makes them a good team.

“Over the years there is a lot of good times and some that haven’t been quite so good. But we’re a big family so we’ve made it,” O’Donnell said. “I’ve got so many individuals here who do so many different things and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Walser was presented with a plaque by Chief O’Donnell and individuals in the room were invited to tell stories.

“What people don’t understand about Mike Walser, he’s totally about this town. He always has been,” said Marty Gray, long time friend and colleague of Walser. “We’ve been in some (bad) fires, we’ve been in some places we didn’t think we were coming out of and we did. I would have not gone into any of those fires with anyone but Mike Walser.”

“It’s not about one individual person, it’s about all these guys in grey shirts.” Walser said, “No one guy outdoes the next, if we didn’t have all these guys we wouldn’t get anything done. They deserve all the credit for what goes on. It’s a group effort, always has been, always will be. That’s what it’s all about, one big family.”