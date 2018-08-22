Water Conservation - Emergency Phase
A Water Shortage Emergency was declared at the August 13, 2018 Council Meeting. Please see below for details of the current water restrictions. The Emergency Phase is enacted when the City's raw water supply falls below 40% of capacity. In this Phase, the City shall continue the water conservation measures defined under the advisory and alert declarations, and shall further impose restrictions on all uses of water.The following water uses are currently NOT ALLOWED under the Emergency Phase: Public useUse of fire hydrants for sprinkler caps, testing fire apparatus and fire department drills.Flushing of sewers and hydrants except as needed to ensure public health and safety as approved by health officials and the Cameron City Council. Commercial and civic useServing water in restaurants, clubs, or eating places, except by customer request.Failure to repair a controllable leak.Increasing water levels in scenic and recreational ponds and lakes, except as necessary to support fish and wildlife. Outdoor wateringUse of water for dirt control or compaction.Watering of annual plants and vegetable gardens.Watering of trees.Watering of lawns, parks, golf course fairways, playing fields, and other recreational areas.Washing sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard-surface areas.Washing down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection.Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street. Other non-essential purposesFountains, reflecting pools and artificial waterfalls. Recreational uses such as public and private swimming pools.Non-commercial washing of motor and other vehicles.The following water uses are ALLOWED without restrictions under the Emergency Phase:Domestic use to sustain human life and the lives of domestic pets and maintain minimum standards of hygiene and sanitationPublic SafetyHealth Care FacilitiesALL OTHER USES OF WATER ARE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONSThe City of Cameron understands water is a vital commodity for several businesses in town and water restrictions may have a negative financial impact on those businesses. Any decisions made to restrict water to businesses will not be taken lightly and will be done only to protect the citizens of Cameron.The Emergency Phase will remain in effect until it is declared to have ended by resolution the City Council. Any person violating the water restrictions may be subject to disconnection of water service and/or a fine of not less than $100.00 per each day of violation.