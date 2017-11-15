Western Missouri Correctional Center Dog Team wins 1st Place at competition

Upcoming Events

November 17

CRMC will be holding a free public health meeting on healthcare coverage at 5 p.m. in the dining room of the hospital.

November 18-19

Iron Horse will be holding their annual Christmas Open House.

November 20

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

November 23

The Community of Christ church will be hosting “No One Feasts Alone” Thanksgiving Dinner at 1 p.m. at 902 W. 4th, Cameron.